PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — With the new year ringing in, members of the East River Volunteer Fire Department started off the year busy.

At approximately 3:10 A.M., members of the East River Volunteer Fire Department came to the scene of an apparent Hit and Run at the intersection of 460 and Locust Street. Squad 51 shortly responded and helped with assistance to clean up the accident.

Shortly after, at approximately 5:09 A.M., Engine 105 was dispatched to a structure fire at Hobbs Place. Engine 1, Engine 2, and Engine 5 also quickly responded to the scene. Engine 1 came to the scene to a fully inflamed mobile home on fire, in which it was quickly doused.

Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Athens Volunteer Fire Department also responded to also help with the fire.