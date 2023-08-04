MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Celebrate art and the nature of West Virginia with a variety of activities for 10 days during the month of August.

There are many beautiful places in West Virginia, and from August 4, 2023, through the 13th, at Camp Creek State Park and the Mercer Street Grassroots district in Princeton, WV Peak of the Bloom returns where there will be events to celebrate the art of nature.

There will be plenty of events for everyone to enjoy from music in the park, concerts, guided photography, plein air painting, a parade, and more.

The event is a partnership between The RiffRaff Arts Collective and Camp Creek State Park, inspired and seeded by the National Conservation Fund, National Endowment of the Arts and the Appalachian Regional Commission. Peak of the Bloom

More event details, information, and the full events schedule can be found on their website.