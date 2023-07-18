PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Eagle Scouts value perseverance, discipline, motivation, leadership, accountability, and achievement — all characteristics displayed by seventeen-year-old Kailyn Law.

Law is the first female Eagle Scout from the Mount Dominion District which covers McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Wyoming County.

Each potential Eagle Scout must obtain more than 21 badges. Law earned an astounding 29 badges.

A special service project is also required before becoming an Eagle Scout.

“I built a flag retirement box. It was a place to put your tattered flag when you are ready for them to be retired. And that is placed at the American legion in Pembroke,” said Law.

Judge Omar Aboulhosn, who is also a fellow scout, says he, as well as many others, are proud of Law.

“So, it is a huge event for that to happen. She is well deserving. She did an outstanding job on her interview. She did an outstanding project. And she has earned this just as any other eagle scout would have,” said Aboulhosn.

Much of Law’s family, including her sister, were involved in the Scouts.

Law says in the future she hopes all of her fellow scouts, male or female, earn the Eagle Scout rank.

“Yes, I want all of my troop to come here and earn their eagle,” said Law.