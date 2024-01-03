MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ryan Flanigan announced his intent to be a candidate for Judge of the 9th Circuit Court of Mercer County, District 1, in the May 2024 election.

Flanigan was born and raised in Mercer County, and has more than 21 years of experience practicing multiple areas of the law in the courtroom. He has also defended and prosecuted cases in the courtroom for individuals, governmental agencies, and businesses.

According to Flanigan, if he is elected he promises to serve the people of Mercer County, follow the rule of law, and ensure the continued professionalism and fairness of the court system.