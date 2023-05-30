BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Stop the reels, some exciting news was announced for movie-goers in Mercer County.

Officials with the North Carolina based cinema company Golden Ticket Cinemas announced they will reopen the former AMC cinema located in Mercer Mall in Bluefield, WV. The cinema will be reopened this fall as the Golden Ticket Cinemas 8.

Golden Ticket Cinema is an elite movie exhibitor company based in Durham, NC, with locations in 12 states. Golden Ticket helps to bring new amenities to small to mid-size markets that you could find in cinemas in larger markets.

When the theatre opens, people should expect to see an entirely new cinema than what was previously there. Luxury recliners, expanded food and beverage choices, and immersive picture and sound are all experiences customers should expect to see at the newly owned theatre with reported competitive pricing to keep the movie nights affordable.

“We have been keeping our eye on this facility in Bluefield for quite some time. I couldn’t be happier to finally bring an elevated movie experience to the region. To finally have an opportunity to modernize this facility will be extremely rewarding.” John Bloemeke, President of Golden Ticket Cinemas

The Golden Ticket Cinema 8 should open this fall in time to play some of the huge holiday films slated for the end of year.

For more information on the cinema’s opening or potential employment opportunities, visit Golden Ticket Cinema’s website.