BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 vaccine and testing clinic in Bluefield, WV.

The clinic will take place at John Stewart United Methodist Church located at 102 Jones Street in Bluefield on Thursday, April 6th, 2023. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations, and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.