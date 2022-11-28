BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Bluefield, WV.

The clinic will take place at John Stewart United Methodist Church located at 102 Jones Street in Bluefield, WV. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 1:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. No appointment is necessary to attend the clinic.

Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations, and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing and booster shots are now available.

For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @PAAC.Surge for updates.