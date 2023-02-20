ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing & Vaccine team announced they will host a free clinic on Concord’s campus.

The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing & Vaccine team’s free Covid-19 testing, vaccine and booster clinic will be held on Wednesday, February 22nd in Athens, W.V. The clinic will take place on the campus of Concord University in the Student Union. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.

For more information call 304-741-7157 or visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team’s website.