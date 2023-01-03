PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Princeton Community Hospital Education Department announced free diabetes education courses for 2023!

The 2023 class schedule for the diabetes education courses offered by PCH through WVU Medicine starts in January. The first class will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 1p.m. to 4p.m.

The PCH Education Department is located off-site from the PCH main campus behind Southern Highlands at 184 Springhaven Drive in Princeton. All classes are provided free of charge to partricipants.

Future class dates include:

March 23, 2023 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 11, 2023 – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

– 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 27 , 2023 – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

, – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. September 21, 2023 – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

– 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. November 8, 2023 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To register for a class, or more information, call (304) 487-7642 or (304) 487-7074.