ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing Team announced they will be hosting a free Covid-19 testing and vaccine clinic at Concord University.

The clinic will take place on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in the Student Union on the campus of Concord University. Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and Pfizer and Omicron booster shots will be available to everyone in the community. All testing and vaccinations will be on a first come first serve basis from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.

For more information visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team’s website.