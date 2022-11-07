ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing Team announced today, November 7, 2022, they will be hosting a free Covid-19 testing and vaccine clinic later this week at Concord University.

The clinic will take place on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, on the campus of Concord University. Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and Pfizer and Omicron booster shots will be free to everyone in the community. All testing and vaccinations will be on a first come first serve basis from 10a.m. to 2p.m.

All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.

For more information visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team’s website.