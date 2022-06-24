BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice promises that the Grant Street Bridge project will be completed soon.

The Grant Street Bridge project is on hold right now because of issues with Norfolk Southern and the center pier that supports the bridge.

Thursday during a visit to Bluefield, Gov. Jim Justice promised the bridge would be completed. Secretary of the Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston says he agrees with the Governor that the bridge will be completed. He says it’s just a process the city and state has to go through to work with Norfolk Southern in order to effectively complete the project.

Citizens say the bridge is needed now because people living in that area are cut off from downtown.

“The Railroad has their processes and their way of doing things and we have to match up with what we do best with what they do best and move forward. The Governor told you today we’re going to build that bridge and we’re going to build that bridge.” Secretary of the Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston