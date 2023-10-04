PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Princeton Economic Development Authority recently received a grant for a mapping project.

This is a USDA Rural Business Development Grant of $33,000 and will be used for businesses in the City of Princeton and the Town of Athens areas.

This grant will also help figure out what types of businesses and industries are in these areas and how to market them. This grant will be beneficial to the communities of these areas as well.

Please contact Samuel Lusk at 681-282-5703 or by email at s.lusk@princetonwv.gov if there are any questions or concerns.