Grant Street bridge closed for repairs in Mercer County

Mercer County

Starting Thursday, June 6, the Grant Street bridge will be closed for repairs in Bluefield, Mercer County.

Following a routine partial inspection by the Division of Highways, crews identified major structural deficiencies resulting in the immediate closure. Bluefield City officials recognize the inconvenience, but stressed the closure was done for the safety of people living in Bluefield.

Crews will continue to investigate the state of the bridge and will determine a timeframe to make repairs. All emergency agencies were notified of the closure and will adjust response routes.  

