BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A local bus line makes its move to a nicer, safer place for passengers.

The new Bluefield Area Transit Transfer station is now home to Greyhound. District Manager of Greyhound, Brett Gaj announced the big move at the station on Thursday morning.

Gaj said he’s thankful for the support from Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson and Director of Bluefield Area Transit John Reeves.

“This is a good move for the passengers to not have to wait outside for their bus with a brand-new facility this is something you aren’t going to get better than this,” Gaj said.

The facility opened back in August 2022. Reeves said he can’t wait to welcome the community inside to have access to the new features of the bus station.

“We’re just really happy to give the residents of Bluefield and the patrons of Greyhound a modern-day facility that they can come in and out of the weather. It’s climate controlled, vending, restrooms, Wi-Fi,” Reeves said.

Gaj added ticket fares are only available to purchase online but he hopes to have paper tickets in the near future.