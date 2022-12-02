CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) – There is a heavy police presence near the Camp Creek exit of Interstate 77 after an alleged shooting.

59News has crews on scene at Interstate 77 exit 20 that report the presence of a large number of West Virginia State Police vehicles at the exit.

59News reached out to Princeton Rescue Squad, which has confirmed that they have a crew on scene as well, after an alleged shooting near the Camp Creek exit.

There are no additional details available about the shooting yet.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.