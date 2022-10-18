PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local World War II Veteran is celebrating his 100th special day on November, 14, 2022 and the VA Medical Center is is asking the community to help celebrate!

Mr. Wilburn Vest of Princeton, WV served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1945. Just after Veteran’s Day passes, he will celebrate his 100th birthday!

Sara Yoke of the Beckley VA Medical Center is requesting birthday cards be sent to Mr. Vest where he will be surprised with them on his special day.

Yoke has already received more than 50 cards from multiple states and hopes to keep increasing that number!

All cards can be sent to:

Attn: PAO Sara Yoke

200 Veterans Ave

Beckley, WV 25801