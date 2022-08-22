BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The identity of the perpetrator of an attempted bombing in Bluefield earlier today has been confirmed.

Earlier today, August 22, 2022 a bomb threat was made in the city of Bluefield, West Virginia. Bluefield Police Department received the call at 8:46 A.M. and responded to it by 8:49 A.M.

Marshall Security at the Elizabeth Kee Federal building in Bluefield notified Bluefield Police of a man insisting to see a federal agent forcefully. James D. Fowler, 50, of Bluefield was taken into custody after it was discovered that he was carrying a black bag containing what he claimed to be a bomb.

Following this, the West Virginia State Police Bomb Squad was called to assist Bluefield Police Department and were on their way to Bluefield by 8:59 A.M. The surrounding area was evacuated and secured by police in order to deal with the potential explosive device. A small explosion was used to dismantle the potential bomb at the federal building.

It was later discovered that there was a second bomb at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Washington Street in Bluefield. It was believed that Fowler had dropped the bomb off at the church on his way to the federal building. The bomb squad X-rayed the second device and determined that it was not a legitimate explosive which needed dismantling.

Police believed that there may have been more potential explosives at Fowler’s home, but none were found.

James Fowler has been charged with two counts of possession of a hoax bomb, one count of false reports concerning bombs, and two counts of threats of terroristic acts. All of these are felony charges.

Fowler is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail. He will be arraigned tonight.