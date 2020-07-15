July 15th: Last day to file taxes

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The deadline to file taxes was extended to July 15, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax pro with H&R Block, Carol Pendergrass, said there are a lot of options for people to file or who need help filing. People can also file online. She said the IRS begins looking at who has not filed on July 16, 2020.

“They start assessing failure to file penalties if you do not file today. That’s in addition to a failure to pay, because most people are now getting balance due returns. They’ll get a failure to file in addition to a failure to pay,” Pendergrass said.

Pendergrass said people can visit H&R’s website for answers to their questions, or people can visit their local H&R Block. Princeton’s store is located at 1101 Stafford Drive.