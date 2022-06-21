PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One local hospital is trying to combat the nursing shortage by introducing kids to what nurses do while in middle school.

Princeton Community Hospital and Bluefield State College are showing middle school kids in Mercer, McDowell and Monroe Counties what it’s like to be a nurse through its Junior Nursing Academy. Students got the chance to learn how to take blood pressure, take blood on a medical dummy, and how to take a pulse.

“These kids they work hard these three days they’re here before eight o’clock every morning and stay until five o’clock probably the three most tiresome days they’ll have all summer.” Sandra Wynn, Director of Nursing Bluefield State

Students will also get to tour a medical helicopter during the camp.