PRINCETON, W.V. (WVNS) – One local organization is looking to once again clean up Mercer County after a two year hiatus.

Keep Mercer Clean will kick off an awareness and clean up drive starting in April. There will be several free garbage disposal and free tire days where citizens can drop off items not usually taken by the landfill. They’ll return to the schools where kids can participate in the trash to treasure contest using household items into an out of the box invention. County Commissioner Greg Puckett says they’re happy to be doing events again.

“I think keeping this campaign as an award winning campaign is really aggressive and I think you’re starting to see the results. Winter time is really tough but we also know when you come out of winter time it’s the perfect time to come out and do something amazing for your community.” Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett

For more information on the events hosted by Keep Mercer Clean, you can visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/keepmercerclean