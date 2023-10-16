PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by the Mercer County Circuit Court, two people were indicted for their role in the Kierra Jackson case.

Sarah Mullins, Kierra Jackson’s mother, was indicted on October 11, 2023 by the Mercer County Grand Jury for Gross Child Neglect Resulting in Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury and further stated that between July 2022 and December 8, 2022, Sarah Mullins committed the offense of Child Neglect Resulting in Death while a parent, guardian of custodian of Kierra Jackson.

The indictment also names a Roderick Neal also committed the offense of Child Abuse Resulting in Bodily Injury on December 3, 2022. According to the statement, Neal unlawfully, feloniously and intentionally abused Kierra Jackson while acting as a parent, guardian or custodian of Kierra.

At this time, an arraignment for Sarah Mullins and Roderick Neal is yet to be reported.

Stay tuned to 59News as we continue to update this case.