MONTCALM, W.V. (WVNS) – At 2:51 PM today, March 14, 2022, a shooting was reported in Montcalm, in the area of Dogwood Hills Road.

According to Mercer County dispatchers, WV State Police, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Bluefield Rescue, and a DNR crew are all on scene to respond to the shooting.

First Sergeant McKenzie with the WV State Police said two men were in an argument when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other. The victim was taken to Princeton Community Hospital to be treated for his injuries. One man is currently in custody.

As of right now, there are no other details about the shooting.

This situation is still developing, stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.