BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Science continues to open new doors that lead into new atmospheres of knowledge for children and families!

Free to the public, families are welcomed to join the ‘Leap Into Science Program’ on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 5:30 P.M. at MCTEC Seminar Center at 1397 Stafford Drive in Princeton.

Participants will listen to some stories and then move from station to station and try out different experiments. Families will explore light, shadows, color, reflection, refraction, and more.

Snacks will also be provided. Although limited, PreK to 5th grade students will get free books to take home at the end of the day.

This program is sponsored by Read Aloud WV of Mercer County, Craft Memorial Library, Princeton Library, Mercer County Board of Education, Bluefield State College and The Franklin Institute.

Admission is free, but registration is required. You can sign up at the the Princeton Public Library, Craft Memorial Library, or online at https://forms.gle/1grDsJhkSEL8qY619.

For more information, call 304-325-3943.