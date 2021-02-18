Local bowling alley welcoming people who lost power in winter storm

GREEN VALLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local bowling alley welcomes visitors to come in and bowl while some remain without power.

Bernie Gills is the owner of Green Valley Bowling and Billiards Center in Mercer County. He said a lot of his neighbors lost electricity, but his bowling alley did not. So, he is opening up his business to help people who want a break from the cold.

“But if need be, we will stay open later, so if the need is there and they need a place to be to stay warm and to get some food, we are here,” Gills said.

Gills said it will be easy for people to social distance in their 30 thousand square feet building.

He also said he wants to give back to the community because without the community, his business would not be there.