Local LPN wins prestigious award

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local LPN receives the prestigious DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award was created to show appreciation for nurses across the country.

Elizabeth Lumbo from Princeton, is the recipient of this honor, she was nominated by a patient. The patient had this to say about Lumbo’s care:

“I would like to nominate Elizabeth Lumbo for a DAISY Award because she went above and beyond for me. I have MS and have been on shots that are administered with my auto-injector. The auto-injector broke, and I learned it was out of stock at the company warehouse. When I contacted my doctor’s office and left a message, Elizabeth returned my call and told me to come to the office where she would administer my MS shots. This made me feel so grateful and thankful. I know how busy she and all the other staff are, but they all made me feel so welcome. Elizabeth never made me feel like I was taking up anyone’s time. She was always kind and understanding, and she offered to help out in any way she could. After two weeks of not receiving my auto-injector, Elizabeth contacted the company for me and was able to speed up the process. Elizabeth never had anything but a smile, warm heart, and kind words. She also checked on me throughout all of this to make sure I was doing okay and not going into an MS flair-up. She was and is my angel here on earth. I feel so blessed to have her as my nurse and to know her,” described the patient.