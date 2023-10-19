PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County Technical Education Center (MCTEC) has maintained their CODA accreditation for the 15th year in a row.

Program Director and Dental Assisting Instructor Angie Barilla is proud that her and the community’s hard work as paid off once again.

The Commission on Dental Accreditation is a hard accreditation to get, taking years of prep work to adhere to their strict standards. As the only program in West Virginia to be CODA accredited, MCTEC is considered elite.

The students in the adult course can leave the program certified as a dental assistant under the CODA accreditation. This accreditation leads to better job opportunities, higher pay rates, and the lauded CDA (Certified Dental Assistant) at the end of their name.

For the past three years, Barilla has had 100% passing on the CODA accreditation, and 100% of her students passing their Danby Board Exams.