PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — According to the CDC, the best way to avoid getting the flu is by getting a flu shot. Medical professionals recommend the public get a flu shot each year, this year especially.

The CDC said getting a flu shot can reduce the risk of not only getting the flu, but contracting other illnesses related to the flu. By vaccinating, the burden of higher numbers of hospitalization and deaths are lessened, leaving more medical care to COVID units.