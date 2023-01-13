PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Due to the overwhelming amount of animals the Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) currently has and the amount waiting to come in, the shelter is now Code Red.

A Code Red means that more animals at the shelter will be in danger of being euthanized because they have been at the shelter for a long time.

Any of the dogs over a year at MCAS will be $25.

“If we can’t get any animals adopted or sent to rescue, we will have no choice but to consider euthanasia for space which is something we haven’t had to do in several years. If you have room to open your home and hearts, or if you know of any rescues, please let us know.” Mercer County Animal Shelter

The MCAS is encouraging anyone who can to share their Facebook post so it can reach as many people as possible. They are trying to avoid euthanasia as a way to create more space in the shelter.