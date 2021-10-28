Mercer County Commission holds special meeting for abandoned buildings

PRINCETON, MERCER COUNTY (WVNS)– The Mercer County Commission hosted a special session to address the run-down buildings around the county on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The meeting addressed five different properties that have become an eyesore.

The commission will meet with property owners or their representatives to discuss was to either clean up the area or demolish what is existing. Commissioner Bill Archer said the purpose is to help make the county more appealing to tourists, incoming businesses, and residents alike.

“We’re trying to take those steps to make ourselves more presentable and then also to make ourselves more friendly if they’re considering relocating into this beautiful area that we have,” Commissioner Bill Archer said.

The commission plans to continue addressing this issue moving forward and has a list of properties in the area that will be addressed in the future.