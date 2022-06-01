PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Child Protect of Mercer County and Starting Points Family Resource Center announced today, June 1, they will be hosting the annual community baby shower.

This event offers items and resource information to expecting mothers. The community baby shower will be held at the Karen Preservati Center on 704 Maple St. in Princeton.

The event will be on Friday, June 3, starting at 11:30a.m. For more information regarding this event, you can contact Mercer Child Protect at (681)282-5169