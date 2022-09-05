BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment announced today, September 5, 2022, there will be a DUI checkpoint later in the week.

A DUI checkpoint will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint will be stationed along US Route 52 in Bluewell near King Tire located at 4052 Coal Heritage Road.

Alternate routes will be available: Route 20, New Hope Road and Warden Avenue.

The purpose of the DUI checkpoint is to increase public awareness and deter people from operating a motor vehicle while impaired under the influence.