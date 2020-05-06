Mercer County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A long-standing Mercer County tradition will not happen this year. Steven Johnston, the president of the Mercer County Fair, said the fair is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The fair was scheduled for July 31 – August 1, 2020.

Johnston said since the fair is held on school grounds, it was not worth risking students’ health right before the new school year begins.

“With social distancing, and with it being on the PikeView School grounds, we have concerns about using that school building since it was going to be right towards starting the school and with various things going on, we just decided for the best of the community and other public to go ahead and cancel it,” Johnston said.

Johnston said the fair is set to return in 2021 as long as the COVID-19 pandemic no longer poses a huge concern to the public’s safety.