Mercer County Health Department helps prepare restaurants for outdoor dining.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department is working to ensure the plan to reopen West Virginia is done safely in their jurisdiction. Environmental Health Sanitation personnel are inspecting county food establishments. They are verifying outdoor seating operations meet COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the re-opening schedule, indoor dine-in seating will not be opening on May 11, 2020. Health officers said the plan is to allow this during weeks four through six. The Governor’s Office has not issued guidance as of May 7, 2020 on when exactly this will begin.

Additionally, employees at Child Care Centers are being tested and the facilities are being inspected before they re-open. All people who work and live at assisted living residences and residential care communities are being tested for COVID-19.

Of the 11 positive cases in Mercer County, there are nine who have recovered and are out of isolation. Contact tracing led to the isolation of 176 people due to contact with those who tested positive. Of those, 172 have been released from isolation.

As the state works to reopen, health officers remind people they are safer at home. If you have to go out, you are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.