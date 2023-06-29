PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — 59News brought you a story on Wednesday of the Mercer County Animal Shelter asking the public for help to avoid a final measure to lower their shelters population. With 70 dogs currently housed in a shelter meant for 50, the shelter told us, without the publics help, they will have to start euthanizing some of animals.

A few of the dogs available for immediate need of adoption are below and those interested in adopting can visit the shelter at 961 Shelter Road Princeton, WV or by calling 304-425-2838. Adoption fees have been lowered to just $35 for dogs in an effort to help.

Bloom

A 1 year female old pup with lots of energy and a love of long walks:

Bucky

3 year old male pup with a master of basic commands and leash training:

Candace

Age unknown. A calm female pup who walks well on a leash:

Draco

2 year old, male puppy with a love of the game fetch:

Goose

2 year old female boarder collie mix who loves the water and playing outside:

Henry

3 year old male puppy who’s fully vetted who walks well on a leash.

Oreo

7 month old puppy who loves to play and loves her cuddles

Sampson

2 year old elkhound mix who listens to commands and walks well on a leash

Sky

2 year old female pup who has a wonderful personality and loves snacks!

Wanda & Gloria

Wanda is a 3 year old chihuahua mix and her buddy Gloria is a 6 year old mix breed. Wanda depends on Gloria so the pair would need to be adopted together.

The band of patriotic pups are looking for their forever home with a loving family and with lowered adoption fees, the shelter hopes to avoid euthanasians. Time is running out with the shelter open from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, & Saturday. They are closed Monday & Tuesdays.