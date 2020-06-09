Mercer County investigates voter fraud case

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A case of possible voter fraud is under investigation in Mercer County. It happened during the West Virginia primary election in 2020.

According to County Clerk, Verlin Moye, a voter came to the polls at the Cumberland Road precinct. However records showed the person had already case an absentee ballot.

It is unclear if the person was intentionally trying to vote twice or merely forgot they had already sent in their ballot. The case is being investigated by state and county officials.