BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by The U.S. Department of Justice, a Mercer County man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison today, April 4, for filing a fraudulent lien against a federal officer and attempting to interfere with the administration of Internal Revenue.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber sentenced Jeffrey Reed, 62, of Flat Top to five years for the retaliation offense and to a concurrent three years for the attempted interference offense.

In 2015, Reed was sent letters from the IRS, stating he owed tax debt to the Department of Treasury. After the letters were unaddressed, an IRS revenue officer took steps to garnish Reed’s wages. When Reed learned of these efforts, he teamed up with his current employer, a hotel in the Oak Hill area, to convince them to not comply with the IRS to garnish his wages.

In retaliation for a single wage garnishment of $598, Reed filed a $4.95 million lien with the Mercer County Clerk directed against the revenue officer and the owner of the hotel. Reed’s lien claimed 165 constitutional violations, including illegal search and seizure, war, treason and slavery. Reed further claimed that the revenue officer owed him an additional $9 million because his name had been copyrighted.

Department of Treasury Special Agents testified at trial that they spoke to Reed in February 2020 at which time Reed admitted to filing the lien against the revenue officer. The court called Reed a “paper terrorist,” concluding his misconduct was “despicable” and “inexcusable” while citing deterrence as a factor in his sentencing.