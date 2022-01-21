Mercer County Public Schools releases updated COVID-19 protocols

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Mercer County Public Schools recently released its new COVID-19 protocols.

The school system posted the new outline on its Facebook page on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

An individual that tested positive with COVID-19, whether they’re vaccinated or not, must self-isolate for ten days. The individual may return to school on day six if:

symptoms improve

agree to wear a well-fitting mask

maintain physical distance during breakfast and lunch when mask is removed

According to the school system, if a student or staff doesn’t comply with correct mask wearing will revert back to ten-day isolation.

An individual who was exposed to someone with COVID-19. If the individual is fully-vaccinated:

No quarantine is requred unless symptoms develop

Recommend a COVID-19 test five days after exposure

Required to wear a well-fitting mask around others for ten days

Recommend tests and stay home if symptoms develop

If the individual is under-vaccinated or unvaccinated, they must quarantine for ten days. Options to reduce isolation includes the individual returning on day six if:

no symptoms are present

agree to wear a well-fitting mask

maintain physical distance during breakfast and lunch when mask is removed

“Test to Stay” option where the individual must produce a negative COVID-19 test on days one and five.

If each test continues to present a negative result, no in-person instruction will be interrupted.

For students to participate in extra-curricular activities, if a student tested positive, they are not allowed to participate in activities for ten days. An option to participate includes a “Test to Play” option. The student must produce a negative COVID-19 on days one and five to continue playing without a mask if they are working aerobically.

If a student was exposed to someone with COVID-19, they are not allowed to participate in activities for ten days. An option to participate includes a “Test to Play” option. The student must produce a negative COVID-19 on days one and five to continue playing without a mask if they are working aerobically.

According to Mercer County Public Schools, the protocols and procedures can be subject ti change based on the information given by the CDC or the West Virginia DHHR.