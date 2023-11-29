MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A school bus carrying students in Mercer County was in a minor accident.

According to a post from the Mercer County Schools Facebook page, Bus 677 was in a “minor” accident on Route 20 near the Shell gas station.

Even though no injuries were reported, to be safe, all students on the bus were cleared by EMS before being released to family.

Due to the accident, bus 677 was delayed in picking up students from Princeton Middle School and Princeton High School. The cause of the accident was not released.

