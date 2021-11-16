Mercer County Schools addresses claims of threats pertaining local high school

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After reports of an alleged threat at a local high school, Mercer County Schools addressed the incident.

Parents told 59News they were concerned after a student claimed they were going to bring a weapon to PikeView High School on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Officials at Mercer County Schools said the alleged threats were investigated and determined there was no credibility to the rumors or statements. Board members said there will be a police presence at the high school on Wednesday to ensure students and staff feel safe following the alleged rumor.