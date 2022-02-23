PRINCETON, W.V. (WVNS) – Mercer County Schools has officially lifted their mandated mask policy as of today, February 23, 2022.

At the board meeting on February 22, 2022, the Mercer County Board of Education voted to move its mask guidance from mandatory to optional for both students and staff. This decision is being made as Mercer County and Mercer County Schools’ positive case numbers are going down after the increase during the winter holidays.

The Superintendent will still institute best practices to keep students and staff safe, which may include resuming masks at a later date.

Masks may also be required at individual school sites if Covid-19 transmission rates warrant a mask requirement. Mercer County Schools will still have masks available to anyone wanting one. Mercer County Schools will also still be performing contact tracing despite the difficulty that the spread of Omicron provides alongside new CDC guidelines.

All Mercer County schools are now reporting positive cases to a new WV DHHR tracking

survey here.