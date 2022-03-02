PRINCETON, W.V. (WVNS) – Mercer County Schools announced Spring Break days for schools have changed due to snow days so far this year.

Snow days have claimed four of the five spring break days so far. If Mercer County Schools doesn’t have any more snow days, then students and staff will have only Monday, April 18th off. Tuesday, April 19th through Friday, April 22nd are now “Reimagined Days”.

“Reimagined Days” are days that students remain home and learn remotely while staff report to school two hours late.

Each school will provide families with TEAMS meetings schedules for live instruction for the “Reimagined” days. Assignments on these days will be on Schoology. If a student cannot log in during the scheduled TEAMS meeting time, each meeting will be recorded for students to watch at a later time.

Please contact your child’s school if you have questions.