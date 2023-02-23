PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is again taking applications for the position of entry level Deputy Sheriff.

Applications can be picked up at the Mercer County Courthouse in either the Sheriff’s Office or the County Clerks Office.

The physical agility portion of the testing cycle will be on March 11, 2023 at the Princeton High School Track at 8:30 A.M. Immediately after the physical is a written test at 10:00 A.M. at the Church of God on Oakvale Road.

Anyone wishing to test needs to have a medical release from a physician before testing. Applications can be turned in the day of testing.

Any questions for more information can be directed to Captain J.J Ruble (304) 487-8364 or j.j.ruble@wvmcs.org