PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire additional deputy sheriffs for the county.

Lieutenant Jesse Ruble with the department said potential candidates must be able to pass a physical agility test. The test includes push-ups, sit-ups, and a mile and a half run. Applicants must also be 18 to 45 years old and have a high school diploma.

Ruble talked about how someone can get ready for the physical test.

“Basically just work on your upper body strength, your core strength, and your cardiovascular of course with the run. They are all pass/fail,” Ruble said.

Applications can be picked up at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department located at the Mercer County Courthouse. Testing will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 9:00 am located at the Princeton High School track.