PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Getting rid of excess garbage is hugely important. That’s why, in Mercer County, the first Friday of every month from March through November a free tire disposal for the community is available.

The disposal is held from 9 a.m. until two in the afternoon at the Mercer County Landfill in Princeton. Joshua Parks, an officer with the Mercer County Litter Control, says disposing of extra tires brings another positive effect on the area aside from beautification.

“Besides general trash and unsightliness, it also cuts down on the mosquito population because you know tires and standing water is mosquito harborage and we’re trying to cut down on that. Mosquitos carry disease.” Joshua Parks, Mercer County Litter Control Officer

Parks says that the program takes anywhere from four hundred to a thousand tires back and disposes of them every year.

The service is only for residential tires, and not commercial ones.