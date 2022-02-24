BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the body of a missing Bluefield man has been found.

Robert Poore, 36 of Bluefield, was originally reported missing on December 16, 2021. His body was found approximately half a mile from his home on Sandlick Road in Mercer County.

The body was confirmed to be Robert Poore based on tattoos and other markings on his body. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Poore’s death remains under investigation.

