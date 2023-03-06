ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic has been announced for Concord University later this week.

The PAAC Surge Team announced they will be hosting a free covid-19 testing, vaccine and booster clinic on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 on Concord’s Campus. The clinic will take place in the Student Union and will run from 10a.m. to 2p.m.

Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community on a first come first serve basis. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.

For more information visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook.