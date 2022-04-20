CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The price of buying and owning a home has increased drastically due to inflation. According to Stacker, the price of a home in Clarksburg has increased by over 9% in the past year. But despite the increase, Clarksburg remains one of the most affordable places to buy and own a home in West Virginia.
According to Smart Asset, a financial information website, the most affordable place to own a home is based on several factors such as income compared to the cost of mortgage, insurance and taxes. The average percentage of income spent on housing costs is over 13.4% in West Virginia.
Here is a list of the top ten cities in West Virginia where it is most affordable to own a home. Only places with over 5,000 people are included in the ranking which is why some of the places listed below have annual costs that are higher than the West Virginia average income percentage.
10. Cross Lanes
- Median income – $67,010
- Annual property tax – $920
- Annual homeowners insurance – $1,145
- Average annual mortgage payment – $5,795
- Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 13.1%
- Average closing costs – $2,355
9. Vienna
- Median income – $55,562
- Annual property tax – $957
- Annual homeowners insurance – $1,114
- Average annual mortgage payment – $5,636
- Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 13.9% (Above WV average)
- Average closing costs – $2,881
8. Nitro
- Median income – $41,076
- Annual property tax – $771
- Annual homeowners insurance – $809
- Average annual mortgage payment – $4,090
- Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 13.8% (Above WV average)
- Average closing costs – $2,895
7. Grafton
- Median income – $36,951
- Annual property tax – $458
- Annual homeowners insurance – $648
- Average annual mortgage payment – $3,280
- Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 11.9%
- Average closing costs – $2,573
6. Dunbar
- Median income – $44,009
- Annual property tax – $789
- Annual homeowners insurance – $813
- Average annual mortgage payment – $4,111
- Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 13%
- Average closing costs – $2,833
5. St. Albans
- Median income – $50,755
- Annual property tax – $833
- Annual homeowners insurance – $936
- Average annual mortgage payment – $4,734
- Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 12.8%
- Average closing costs – $2,254
4. New Martinsville
- Median income – $43,953
- Annual property tax – $647
- Annual homeowners insurance – $793
- Average annual mortgage payment – $4,011
- Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 12.4%
- Average closing costs – $2,875
3. Princeton
- Median income – $42,025
- Annual property tax – $500
- Annual homeowners insurance – $774
- Average annual mortgage payment – $3,915
- Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 12.3%
- Average closing costs – $2,771
2. Clarksburg
- Median income – $43,510
- Annual property tax – $666
- Annual homeowners insurance – $712
- Average annual mortgage payment – $3,601
- Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 11.4%
- Average closing costs – $2,709
1. Weirton
- Median income – $49,496
- Annual property tax – $691
- Annual homeowners insurance – $783
- Average annual mortgage payment – $3,961
- Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 11%
- Average closing costs – $2,829