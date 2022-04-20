CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The price of buying and owning a home has increased drastically due to inflation. According to Stacker, the price of a home in Clarksburg has increased by over 9% in the past year. But despite the increase, Clarksburg remains one of the most affordable places to buy and own a home in West Virginia.

According to Smart Asset, a financial information website, the most affordable place to own a home is based on several factors such as income compared to the cost of mortgage, insurance and taxes. The average percentage of income spent on housing costs is over 13.4% in West Virginia.

Here is a list of the top ten cities in West Virginia where it is most affordable to own a home. Only places with over 5,000 people are included in the ranking which is why some of the places listed below have annual costs that are higher than the West Virginia average income percentage.

10. Cross Lanes

Median income – $67,010

Annual property tax – $920

Annual homeowners insurance – $1,145

Average annual mortgage payment – $5,795

Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 13.1%

Average closing costs – $2,355

9. Vienna

Median income – $55,562

Annual property tax – $957

Annual homeowners insurance – $1,114

Average annual mortgage payment – $5,636

Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 13.9% (Above WV average)

Average closing costs – $2,881

8. Nitro

Median income – $41,076

Annual property tax – $771

Annual homeowners insurance – $809

Average annual mortgage payment – $4,090

Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 13.8% (Above WV average)

Average closing costs – $2,895

7. Grafton

Median income – $36,951

Annual property tax – $458

Annual homeowners insurance – $648

Average annual mortgage payment – $3,280

Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 11.9%

Average closing costs – $2,573

6. Dunbar

Median income – $44,009

Annual property tax – $789

Annual homeowners insurance – $813

Average annual mortgage payment – $4,111

Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 13%

Average closing costs – $2,833

5. St. Albans

Median income – $50,755

Annual property tax – $833

Annual homeowners insurance – $936

Average annual mortgage payment – $4,734

Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 12.8%

Average closing costs – $2,254

4. New Martinsville

Median income – $43,953

Annual property tax – $647

Annual homeowners insurance – $793

Average annual mortgage payment – $4,011

Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 12.4%

Average closing costs – $2,875

3. Princeton

Median income – $42,025

Annual property tax – $500

Annual homeowners insurance – $774

Average annual mortgage payment – $3,915

Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 12.3%

Average closing costs – $2,771

2. Clarksburg

Median income – $43,510

Annual property tax – $666

Annual homeowners insurance – $712

Average annual mortgage payment – $3,601

Total annual cost percentage of yearly income – 11.4%

Average closing costs – $2,709

1. Weirton