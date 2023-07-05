PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — When coming into contact with someone who is overdosing, every second counts.

Mercer County Community Connections has started to place Narcan inside ‘blessing boxes.’ Now, Narcan can be found in blessing boxes around Mercer County.

Opioid Reversal Agents such as Narcan, are vital pieces of the emergency services arsenal. In 2022, the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy began supplying Narcan to the mountain state. Every day citizens can now carry Narcan with them on the regular.

Now, Mercer County Community Connections has started to place Narcan into ‘blessing boxes’ around the community.

A local doctor gives insight about how critical every vial of Narcan is.

“So we are saturating the community with naloxone, so while there may not be an uptick in overdoses, it’s because sub-reversals are happening,” said Doctor Jaime Styons, the director of community and Justice.

The accessibility component of the Narcan sprays not only helps humans but has been known to successfully work on animals.

Opioid Reversal boxes come with clear instructions for users or someone arriving onto the scene of an overdose.

Training for Narcan use can be found at local hospitals or pop-up stations around the state.

“Each individual box comes with specific instructions. Also, if someone knows CPR, they should absolutely try and revive the patient,” said Dr. Styons.

Dr. Styons encourages the community to carry a dose or two of Narcan in everyday life.

Keeping Narcan on hand can help you or others in the case of an emergency.