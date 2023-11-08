MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — From November 11, 2023 to November 18, 2023 Mercer County Schools, sponsored by the Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities will be participating National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

Statistics show that the state of West Virginia is the fourth hungriest state in the country and about 25 percent of children live in poverty due to high prices.

This event will make sure that Mercer County Schools will address these issues with the communities willing to help. With this initiative in mind, Mercer County Schools will participate by donating Blessing Boxes throughout the county. These boxes will provide non perishable food and other essential items for families in need. In addition, elementary school students will compete in a coloring contest to express these issues in the communities.

Meanwhile, middle and high school students service clubs will be making blankets to leave on benches for the homeless to stay warm during the colder months.

“National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is an important opportunity to raise awareness about these critical issues and to come together as a community to help those in need. We are grateful to the MCCHC for their partnership and for their support of our schools’ efforts to make a difference,” said Alysha Crawford, ICARE Facilitator at Mercer County Schools.

For more information about the Blessing Boxes, please visit the MCCHC website at strongcommunities.org.